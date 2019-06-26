Home
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Warning
TH Rex beat West Virginia
Rex improve to 11-11
Posted: Jun 26, 2019 10:39 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
The Terre Haute Rex beat West Virginia to improve to 11-11 on the season.
