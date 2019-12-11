TH North wrestling rallies to win at West Vigo

The Terre Haute North wrestling team rallied to win 34-32 at West Vigo. The meet came down to the final match at 285. North's Jivezavius Brown recorded a pin to get the victory for the Patriots.
