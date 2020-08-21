Jace Russell scored on third and goal with a 10-yard TD run to win it for Terre Haute North 27-21 in overtime against Northview.
Patriots won 27-21 in OT
Posted: Aug 21, 2020 11:52 PM
Related Content
- TH North wins overtime thriller over Northview
- South wins overtime thriller against North
- Barr-Reeve wins overtime thriller against Memorial
- Northview volleyball wins thriller over Parke Heritage
- Northview wins sectional thriller in OT
- South Knox wins triple overtime thriller against Linton
- North Daviess wins thriller over Shoals
- Indiana State wins 3OT thriller
- North Putnam @ Northview
- TH North beats Northview
Scroll for more content...