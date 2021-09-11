TH North wins Victory Bell for first time since 2017

Terre Haute North beat Terre Haute South 20-14 to win the Victory Bell for the first time since 2017.
Patriots beat TH South
Posted: Sep 11, 2021 12:00 AM
