Terre Haute North beat Terre Haute South 57-32 to win the Shoe Trophy for the third year in a row.
Patriots beat Terre Haute South
Posted: Jan 16, 2021 6:41 AM
Updated: Jan 16, 2021 6:42 AM
Related Content
- TH North wins Shoe Trophy for third year in a row
- Shoe Trophy Preivew
- TH South wins Shoe Trophy for second year in a row
- North Brings Home The Shoe Trophy
- THN-THS ready for Shoe Trophy game
- THN-THS ready for Shoe Trophy game
- THN-THS ready for Shoe Trophy game
- TH North wins Softball Glove Trophy
- North Daviess wins Highway 57 Helmet Trophy
- THS wrestlers win Hammer Trophy for second year in a row
Scroll for more content...