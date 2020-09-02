Clear

TH North volleyball rallies to win Spike Trophy

Lady Patriots beat THS

Posted: Sep 2, 2020 10:40 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The Terre Haute North volleyball team rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat their rivals Terre Haute South 3-2. The win for the Lady Patriots brings the Spike Trophy back to the Northside.

