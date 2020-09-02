The Terre Haute North volleyball team rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat their rivals Terre Haute South 3-2. The win for the Lady Patriots brings the Spike Trophy back to the Northside.
Lady Patriots beat THS
Posted: Sep 2, 2020 10:40 PM
Related Content
- TH North volleyball rallies to win Spike Trophy
- TH South wins Golden Spike Trophy
- TH North wins Softball Glove Trophy
- THN wins Golden Spikes Trophy for third year in a row
- Northview volleyball wins at TH North
- Loogootee volleyball snaps North Knox winning streak
- Bloomington South volleyball wins at TH North
- North Knox volleyball snaps Linton's winning streak
- Bloomfield volleyball wins at North Central
- North Brings Home The Shoe Trophy
Scroll for more content...