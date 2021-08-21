TH North volleyball falls to Perry Meridian

The Terre Haute North volleyball team loss 2-0 to Perry Meridian. The Lady Patriots ended up 2-2 on the day at the Plainfield Invitational.
Lady Patriots in action at Plainfield Invitational
Posted: Aug 21, 2021 10:41 PM
