TH North softball upsets TH South

The Terre Haute South softball team rallied from three down to win 6-3 over Terre Haute South. The win advances the Lady Patriots to Wednesday's sectional final against Avon.
Lady Patriots advance to sectional final
Posted: May 25, 2021 11:46 PM
