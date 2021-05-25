Clear

TH North softball upsets TH South

Lady Patriots advance to sectional final

Posted: May 25, 2021 11:46 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The Terre Haute South softball team rallied from three down to win 6-3 over Terre Haute South. The win advances the Lady Patriots to Wednesday's sectional final against Avon.

