Terre Haute North beat Bloomington South 33-22. Its the Patriots first win over the Panthers since 2012. Terre Haute North's win also snaps Bloomington South's 31-game Conference Indiana winning streak.
Patriots beat Panthers
Posted: Dec 18, 2020 11:47 PM
Related Content
- TH North snaps Bloomington South 31-game Conference Indiana winning streak
- TH North @ Bloomington South
- TH South snaps losing streak
- Loogootee volleyball snaps North Knox winning streak
- North Knox volleyball snaps Linton's winning streak
- Plainfield snaps Northview's Winning Streak
- Bloomington South volleyball wins at TH North
- Bloomington North beats TH South
- Bloomington North wins at THN
- Bloomington South beats Northview
Scroll for more content...