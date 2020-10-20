TH North ready for state ranked Decatur Central

The Terre Haute North football team will open sectionals Friday looking to pull an upset. The Patriots host 5A, sixth-ranked Decatur Central.
Patriots open state tourney against the Hawks
Posted: Oct 20, 2020 10:21 PM
