TH North ready for big challenge against Linton

The Terre Haute North girls basketball team is playing their best basketball of the season. The Lady Patriots have won eight of their last nine. Tuesday North will gace their biggest challenge of the season when they play at 2A, number one Linton.
Lady Miners number one in 2A
Posted: Jan 11, 2021 10:50 PM
