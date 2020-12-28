TH North rallies to beat North Central

Terre Haute North rallied from 10 down at the half to beat North Central 65-60 in the consolation bracket of the Vigo County School Corporation Wabash Valley Classic.
Patriots come back from 10 down at the half to win
Posted: Dec 28, 2020 11:41 PM
