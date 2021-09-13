Terre Haute North senior Griffin Graham is making the most of his final year of high school football. After four weeks the linebacker currently leads the state in tackles with 70.
Senior having monster season
Posted: Sep 13, 2021 6:59 PM
Related Content
- TH North linebacker Griffin Graham leads state in tackles
- Griffin Comer commits to Sycamores
- Griffin Comer signs with Sycamores
- Griffin Comer selected to Indiana North/South All-Star game
- Graham Toole signs with Butler University
- Erica Arnold leading way at North Central
- Dawson Basinger leading the state in rushing
- Newton Football Player Looking to Tackle a New Kind Competition
- North Central's Suggs leads T-Birds over Wash. Catholic
- Thompson's hat trick leads North to opening win
Scroll for more content...