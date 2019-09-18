TH North girls win the Ball Trophy for seven straight time

The Terre Haute North girls soccer team got two goals from Ellie Price in a 2-0 win over Terre Haute South. The win gives the Lady Patriots the Ball Trophy for the school record seventh year in a row.
