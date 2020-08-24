TH North girls soccer keeps Ball Trophy

The Terre Haute North girls soccer team beat Terre Haute South 5-0. The win gives the Lady Patriots the Ball Trophy for a school record eighth straight time.
Lady Patriots beat Terre Haute South
Posted: Aug 24, 2020 10:40 PM
