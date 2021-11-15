TH North girls pound Rantoul

Zoe Stewart scored 34 points to help Terre Haute North win 62-23 over Rantoul in the first game at the North American Lighting Thanksgiving Tournament at Paris.
Lady Patriots win opener in North American Lighting Thanksgiving Tournament
Posted: Nov 15, 2021 10:51 PM
