Columbus North beat Terre Haute North 43-42.
Patriots lose at home
Posted: Jan 9, 2021 12:14 AM
Related Content
- North girls fall to Columbus North
- TH North falls to Columbus North
- THS Girls Fall at home to Columbus North
- TH South boys beat Columbus North
- Columbus North knocks off Terre Haute South
- North falls to Ben Davis
- TH North falls in sectionals
- North Central falls in season opener
- TH North boys fall to Evansville Reitz
- North Knox falls to South Ripley
Scroll for more content...