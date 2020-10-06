The Terre Haute North boys soccer team opened sectionals at Bedford North Lawrence with a 8-0 win over Northview.
Patriots beat Northview
Posted: Oct 6, 2020 11:39 PM
Related Content
- TH North boys soccer wins sectional opener
- North Knox boys soccer falls in sectional
- West Vigo boys soccer wins sectional semifinal
- Northview girls soccer win sectional opener
- TH North boys golf wins sectionals
- Sullivan boys soccer wins state tourney opener
- Northview wins sectional opener
- TH South boys soccer win sectional thriller over THN
- TH North softball wins sectional opener
- TH North softball wins sectional opener
Scroll for more content...