The Terre Haute North softball team is 16-4 this season. The Lady Patriots are ready for next weeks state tourney and believe they can play with anyone.
Related Content
- TH North baseball ready to go against anyone
- West Vigo baseball ready for regionals
- TH South baseball ready for regoinals
- ISU baseball ready for 2019 season
- ISU baseball ready for first place showdown
- ISU baseball ready for Dallas Baptist
- TH North baseball beats RP
- TH North baseball beats Sullivan
- North Daviess baseball beats Loogootee
- Shakamak baseball pounds TH North
Scroll for more content...