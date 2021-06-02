TH North baseball ready for regionals

Terre Haute North baseball was overlooked during sectionals and they'll once again be the underdog Saturday at the 4A Plainfield regoinal. The Patriots face seventh-ranked Cathedral in the semifinals.
Patriots face state ranked Cathedral
Posted: Jun 2, 2021 10:43 PM
