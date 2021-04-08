Terre Haute North baseball beat 3A, fourth-ranked West Vigo 10-0 in five innings. Senior pitcher and future Sycamore Matt Gauer threw a complete game shutout.
Patriots hand Vikings their first loss of the season
Posted: Apr 8, 2021 11:03 PM
Related Content
- TH North baseball pounds West Vigo
- TH North pounds West Vigo
- West Vigo baseball pounds Owen Valley
- Shakamak baseball pounds TH North
- West Vigo baseball beats Robinson
- THN baseball beats West Vigo
- West Vigo baseball beats Greencastle
- West Vigo baseball beats Northview
- West Vigo baseball red hot
- North softball downs West Vigo
Scroll for more content...