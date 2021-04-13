Bloomington South visited Terre Haute North and came out with an 11-0 win in five innings over the Patriots.
Bloomington South knocks off THN
Posted: Apr 13, 2021 11:37 PM
Related Content
- TH North baseball drops home Conference Indiana game
- South baseball wins conference
- ISU baseball drops doubleheader
- Vincennes Lincoln softball drops Big Eight Conference game
- TH South baseball stays perfect in Conference Indiana
- North and South drop home openers
- TH South boys win Conference Indiana game over Franklin Central
- TH North snaps Bloomington South 31-game Conference Indiana winning streak
- MVC Announces Conference Game Schedule Changes
- TH North baseball beats RP
Scroll for more content...