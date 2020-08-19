TH North and Northview ready for season opening showdown

Friday night Northview and Terre Haute North will kick off their high school football seasonin Brazil. This matchup has been very close the last two years with the Knights winning in 2018 and the Patriots taking a 7-0 victory last year.
Patriots and Knights meet for the fourth year in a row
Posted: Aug 19, 2020 10:37 PM
