T-Birds are Hopeful Heading into 2021

In 2018, North Central won their program's first Sectional Championship. Since then, the Thunderbirds have only won three games over the past two years. Now, with a strong returning core of varisty players, North Central is ready to compete again this season.
After back-to-back tough seasons, North Central is ready to get back on track this season.
Posted: Aug 6, 2021 12:11 AM
