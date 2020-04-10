Sydney Parrish named 2020 Indiana Miss Basketball

Sydney Parrish made history Friday becoming the first from Hamilton Southeastern to win the Indiana Miss Basketball award. She went 84-18 during her prep career and won one state title. She'll continue her career in college at Oregon.
