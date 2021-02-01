Sycamores win sixth straight

The Indiana State men's basketball team beat Bradley 67-55 for their sixth straight MVC win. Its the Sycamores longest conference winning streak since 2011.
ISU has longest MVC winning streak since 2011
Posted: Feb 1, 2021 11:38 PM
