Sycamores win in Josh Schertz debut

Head coach Josh Schertz made his coaching debut with the Indiana State men's baketball team Tuesday. ISU delivered him a victory, winning 81-77 at Green Bay. Cooper Neese led four players in double figures with 18 points.
ISU wins on the road at Green Bay
Posted: Nov 9, 2021 11:12 PM
