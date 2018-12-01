Clear

Sycamores win 5th straight

Jordan Barnes led the Sycamores with 24 points. Tyreke Key chipped in 17.

Posted: Dec. 1, 2018 11:56 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State basketball won its fifth-straight game Saturday, 69-63 over Wright State.

Indiana State moves to 5-1 on the season. The Sycamores will host North Texas on Wednesday at Hulman Center.

Indiana State moves to 5-1 on the season. The Sycamores will host North Texas on Wednesday at Hulman Center.

Click on the video to see Sports 10's highlights and ISU reaction to the victory.

