Sycamores win 5th straight

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State basketball won its fifth-straight game Saturday, 69-63 over Wright State.

Jordan Barnes led the Sycamores with 24 points. Tyreke Key chipped in 17.

Indiana State moves to 5-1 on the season. The Sycamores will host North Texas on Wednesday at Hulman Center.

Click on the video to see Sports 10's highlights and ISU reaction to the victory.