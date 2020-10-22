Sycamores to play at Purdue in December

With the start of the college basketball season pushed back two weeks it look like the Indiana State-Purdue men's basketball game might now happen this year. The two schools worked out a new deal and will now play Saturday, December 12th in West Lafayette. It'll mark the first regular season meeting between the Sycamores and Boilermakers since 2010.
Game was orginally set for November
Posted: Oct 22, 2020 6:33 PM
