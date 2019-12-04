Sycamores riding four-game winning streak

The Indiana State men's basketball team has won four straight to even their record at 4-4 on the season. Head Coach Greg Lansing says its keep for his team to be playing their best basketball for the start of the MVC season, which begins at the end of December.
