Clear

Sycamores riding four-game winning streak

ISU back to the five hundred mark

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 11:15 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The Indiana State men's basketball team has won four straight to even their record at 4-4 on the season. Head Coach Greg Lansing says its keep for his team to be playing their best basketball for the start of the MVC season, which begins at the end of December.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
A Sunny, Mild Thursday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THS Basketball

Image

Rose-Hulman

Image

VU Basketball

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

SWMC Basketball

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Rose-Hulman hosts Edible Car Contest

Image

Fighting addiction in Vigo County

Image

Marines begin set-up for Toys for Tots distribution

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans