Sycamores recieve preseason recognition from MVFC

Five Sycamores on the offensive side of the ball collected preseason All-MVFC honors Tuesday, the League office. Quarterback Ryan Boyle, wide receiver Dante Hendrix, center Wyatt Wozniak and kicker Jerry Nunez were named to the MVFC Preseason Team.
