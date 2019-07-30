Clear

Sycamores recieve preseason recognition from MVFC

Four Sycamore named to MVFC Offensive Preseason Team

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 9:52 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Five Sycamores on the offensive side of the ball collected preseason All-MVFC honors Tuesday, the League office. Quarterback Ryan Boyle, wide receiver Dante Hendrix, center Wyatt Wozniak and kicker Jerry Nunez were named to the MVFC Preseason Team.

