Sycamores ready for MVFC play

Indiana State opens Missouri Valley Football Conference action this Saturday at home against #2 South Dakota State. That's a 1 pm kickoff at Memorial Stadium. The Sycamores say they are ready to start conference play and they better be. Five of ISU's eight league games right now will be versus ranked opponents.
ISU opens against #2 South Dakota State
Posted: Sep 22, 2021 10:08 PM
