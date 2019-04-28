Clear

Sycamores on display at spring game

The Sports 10 cameras were there to capture the highlights from the scrimmage.

Posted: Apr. 27, 2019 10:51 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State football played its annual blue and white spring game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

The Sports 10 cameras were there to capture the highlights from the scrimmage.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Cloudy start but sunny finish on Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU Spring Game

Image

Madi's Pick

Image

Tusk Tri benefits P.I.N.K.

Image

Annual Relay for Life

Image

Buddy Walk

Image

Library Honored

Image

Emily's Walk

Image

Man peddles away on stolen bike

Image

National Drug Takeback Day

Image

Driver killed after tree falls on truck

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project