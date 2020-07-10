Sycamores offer Zoe Stewart

Indiana State is the latest college to offer Terre Haute North basketball standout Zoe Stewart. The Sycamores are her third D1 offer along with Northern Kentucky and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Stewart last year average 12 points, four rebounds and three assist a game.
TH North guard heading into her junior year
Posted: Jul 10, 2020 10:44 PM
