Sycamores offer Lance Rees

Indiana State football Thursday offered Marshall junior Lance Rees. This is the second D1 offer the six-five tight end has received, the other came from Murray State. Last season for Marshall Rees caught 58 catches, for 832 yards and 9 touchdowns.
