Silver Creek basketball star Trey Kaufman announced Tuesday his top five college choices. They include the Sycamores, along with powerhouses IU, Purdue, North Carolina and Virginia. The power forward is the newphew of former Sycamore great and ISU athletic Hall of Fame member Matt Renn.
ISU among five finalist for one of states top basketball players
Posted: Sep 8, 2020 10:44 PM
Related Content
- Sycamores make the cut with Trey Kaufman
- Sycamore baseball lands Trey Reed
- Trey Goodman playing well for Miners
- Sycamore football signs 26
- Defense dominates Sycamore scrimmage
- Sycamores win 5th straight
- Sycamores beat Valpo
- Sycamores back to camp
- Sycamores offer Lance Rees
- Sycamores offer Zoe Stewart
Scroll for more content...