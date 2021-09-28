Sycamores looking to prove themselves at South Dakota

Last Saturday Indiana State dropped their Missouri Valley Football Conference opener to #2 South Dakota State 44-0. Losing to the Jackrabbits is nothing to hang your head about. They are one of the top teams in the FCS. The Sycamores weren't happy with how they played and look to turn things around this Saturday at South Dakota.
Posted: Sep 28, 2021 6:36 PM
