Sycamores looking for homecoming win

The Indiana State football team will try and snap a two-game losing streak this Saturday when they host Missouri State on homecoming. Head Coach Curt Mallory says his team should have plenty of motivation heading into the game. The Bears beat the Sycamores 59-20 last year and the game was never close.
