Sycamores left out of FCS playoff

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The improbable run for Indiana State football came to an abrupt end on Sunday when the Sycamores were omitted from the FCS playoff selection.

After ending the season with five consecutive wins in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, the Sycamores were among the first three teams out of the playoff picture.

