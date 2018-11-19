TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The improbable run for Indiana State football came to an abrupt end on Sunday when the Sycamores were omitted from the FCS playoff selection.
After ending the season with five consecutive wins in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, the Sycamores were among the first three teams out of the playoff picture.
Click on the video for more information and reaction from Indiana State on the committee's decision.
Related Content
- Sycamores left out of FCS playoff
- Sycamore football signs 26
- Defense dominates Sycamore scrimmage
- Youngstown State crushes winless Sycamores
- Sycamores wrap camp with scrimmage
- Sycamores looking for homecoming win
- Sycamores fall at Ball State
- Dakota Caton one of top kick returners in FCS
- Jordan Barnes on fire for Sycamores
- Sycamores move forward after close loss
Scroll for more content...