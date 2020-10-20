Sycamores hoping to count on D1 grad transfers

This season the Indiana State men's basketball team is hoping a couple of D1 graduate transfers in TJ Howard and Randy Miller can bring them experience and quality minutes. Both players have one year of eligibility remaining and hope to make the most of it with the Sycamores.
ISU expecting big things from TJ Howard and Randy Miller
Posted: Oct 20, 2020 11:01 PM
