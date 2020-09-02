Sycamores hopeful for November 25th start to the college hoops season

NCAA committees are pushing for a November 25th as the start date for the 2020-21 college basketball season. The NCAA's women's basketball oversight committee and men's basketball oversight committee jointly agreed on Tuesday to propose Nov. 25 as the start. They start of the season could be delayed about three weeks due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
College hoops looking at a late November start.
Posted: Sep 2, 2020 10:43 PM
