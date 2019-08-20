Sycamores have kicker they can count on in Nunez

The Indiana State football team enters the 2019 season with one of the top kickers in the FCS in Jerry Nunez. Last year he hit 15 out of 19 field goals and 40 out of 41 on extra points.
