The Indiana State men's basketball team dropped their season opener, 86-69 at Ball State.
Related Content
- Sycamores fall at Ball State
- Youngstown State crushes winless Sycamores
- Sycamore football signs 26
- Defense dominates Sycamore scrimmage
- Sycamores wrap camp with scrimmage
- Sycamores looking for homecoming win
- Ball State shocks No. 9 Notre Dame
- Ball State memorializes former South golfer
- Abi Haynes commits to Ball State
- Abi Haynes signs with Ball State
Scroll for more content...