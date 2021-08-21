Sycamore football excited to get early start on season

Indiana State football will be one of the first teams to take to the field this college season. ISU opens next Saturday, August 28th at home versus Eastern Illinois in a week zero matchup. The Sycamores game is one of just three FCS games take place nationally next week.
ISU opens during week zero
Posted: Aug 21, 2021 10:41 PM
