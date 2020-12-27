Drake came into the Hulman Center unbeaten and stayed that way after beating Indiana State men's basketball 81-63. The loss drops ISU to 0-1 in the MVC.
Drake beats ISU
Posted: Dec 27, 2020 6:45 PM
Related Content
- Sycamores drop MVC opener
- Four Sycamores honored by MVC
- Sycamores fall to last place team in MVC
- MBB: Sycamores Claim 3rd Seed for MVC Tournament
- ISU men open MVC with a win
- ISU men's basketball picked fourth in MVC preseason poll, two Sycamores honored
- Jordan Barnes named MVC Preseason All-MVC First Team
- ISU baseball honored by MVC
- MVC honors Williams and LaRavia
- Sycamore football signs 26
Scroll for more content...