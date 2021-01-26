Indiana State beats Southern Illinois 71-59
ISU sweeps Southern Illinois
Posted: Jan 26, 2021 10:51 PM
Related Content
- Sycamores Tally Their Fourth Straight Win
- Sycamores win 5th straight
- Sycamore basketball wins sixth straight
- Sycamores Pick Up Their Third Straight Win
- South boys, girls win fourth straight
- North Vermillion wins fourth straight sectional championship
- Clay City boys win fourth straight
- Sycamore baseball wins 7th straight, beating EIU 10-8
- Sycamores looking for homecoming win
- TH South girls tennis wins fourth straight sectional title
Scroll for more content...