Sycamores Fall Camp Enters its Second Week

As ISU continues to get ready for their Week One contest against EIU, Head Coach Curt Mallory has been impressed with how many position battles he's seen to this point of Fall Camp.
ISU Football continues to get ready for the start of the 2021 season.
Posted: Aug 6, 2021 10:48 PM
