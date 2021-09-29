Sycamore women's basketball starts practice under Coach Killinger

The Indiana State women's basketball team held their first official practice for the 2021-2022 season Wednesday. It marked a new era under first year head coach Chad Killinger who will try to deliver the programs first winning season in seven years.
First year coach has own expectations for ISU
Posted: Sep 29, 2021 10:46 PM
