Sycamore men's basketball open Coach Schertz era

The Indiana State men's basketball team Thursday held their first official practice of the 2021-2022 season. A lot has changed this season for the Sycamores under first year head coach Josh Schertz. Schertz will be operating a competely different team than ISU fans are use to. Coach likes to run and give his players a lot of freedom on the offensive end. Coach says his team has made tremendous progress since June, but still has a lot of work to do before they start playing games in November.