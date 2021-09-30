The Indiana State men's basketball team Thursday held their first official practice of the 2021-2022 season. A lot has changed this season for the Sycamores under first year head coach Josh Schertz. Schertz will be operating a competely different team than ISU fans are use to. Coach likes to run and give his players a lot of freedom on the offensive end. Coach says his team has made tremendous progress since June, but still has a lot of work to do before they start playing games in November.
ISU under guidance under first year head coach
Posted: Sep 30, 2021 10:50 PM
Related Content
- Sycamore men's basketball open Coach Schertz era
- ISU introduces Josh Schertz as new men's basketball coach
- Sycamores drop MVC opener
- Sycamore basketball wins sixth straight
- Sycamore women's basketball starts practice under Coach Killinger
- Sycamore baseball wins home opener
- SMWC Introduces new Men's Basketball coach
- Coach Lansing fond his new Sycamore squad
- Sycamore men's basketball hoping to take advantage of athleticism this season
Scroll for more content...