The Indiana State men's basketball is hoping the athleticism they have this year can help end five straight losing seasons. Head Coach Greg Lansing has one of the most athletic teams he's had in his time in Terre Haute. ISU opens their season November 7th at Dayton.
Related Content
- Sycamore men's basketball hoping to take advantage of athleticism this season
- ISU men's basketball team starts season
- Sycamore football signs 26
- Defense dominates Sycamore scrimmage
- Sycamores win 5th straight
- Sycamores beat Valpo
- Sycamores back to camp
- Purdue basketball starts season
- New group of Sycamores ready to help ISU basketball win
- Greg Lansing enjoys Sycamores playing in early season tournaments
Scroll for more content...